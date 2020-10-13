Man charged with attempted feticide after allegedly choking pregnant woman

BATON ROUGE - A man wanted for abusing a pregnant woman was found and arrested Tuesday, Oct. 13, after a two-month-long search.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office reports 32-year-old Nathan Batiste was found in East Baton Rouge Tuesday afternoon.

Batiste was wanted for strangling a pregnant woman, attempted first-degree feticide, and aggravated burglary since August 12.

Deputies say Batiste was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail but will later be transported to the Ascension Parish Jail.