Man fooling businesses with counterfeit $100 bills may have hit Baton Rouge, New Orleans

By: WBRZ Staff

SLIDELL - Police are looking for a man making the rounds across southeast Louisiana with realistic-looking counterfeit $100 bills. 

The Slidell Police Department says the man has been frequenting the Slidell and New Orleans metro area. Investigators say the man has also been sighted in the Baton Rouge area. 

Police described the man as an older white male with a scar on the right side of his face. He was last seen with a small bandage on his right hand. 

He was seen getting into a white Honda Accord at one location in Slidell, and a grey Jeep SUV at another location in New Orleans.

Anyone with information on the man's identity is asked to contact police at 985-646-6172 or mgiardina@slidellpd.com.

