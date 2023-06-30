Latest Weather Blog
Man fired shot at woman after her dog got into his yard
BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man after he allegedly shot at a woman whose dog had gotten into his yard.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a woman was woken up by her dogs barking outside early Thursday morning. She went outside to see that one of her dogs had gotten out and was in one of her neighbors' yards.
Her neighbor, later identified as Larry Lanus, was reportedly standing on his car and yelling at her to come and get her dog. She was able to get her dog and get it back inside her fence, but the police said Lanus went inside, grabbed a rifle, and fired a shot toward her, hitting her home.
Lanus was arrested Thursday for one count of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal use of weapons, and for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
