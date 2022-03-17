Latest Weather Blog
Man fined $10k for killing Louisiana black bear
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A Louisiana man has been fined $10,000 plus $250 in attorneys' fees for killing a Louisiana black bear.
The state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says 30-year-old Ronald Kimble of Lettsworth told wildlife agents he thought he was shooting a feral hog.
A news release Tuesday said an administrative law judge revoked Kimble's hunting and fishing licenses until he pays all $10,250.
Directory assistance did not have a number for Kimble.
He was arrested on charges of taking a bear during a closed season and possessing a firearm after a felony conviction. There is no season for the Louisiana black bear.
The 4½-year-old female was found Nov. 26 in Concordia Parish after her radio collar sent a mortality signal. The necropsy found she'd been hit by two rifle bullets.
