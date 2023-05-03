83°
Man fatally stabbed in New Orleans' French Quarter
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A man has been fatally stabbed in New Orleans' French Quarter.
New Orleans Police say it happened early Saturday.
Officers and state troopers found the victim while responding to a call of a cutting about 4:10 a.m. The victim was found lying on the sidewalk with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The victim's name has not been released and he does not appear to be a tourist. Authorities confirmed his last known address was a homeless shelter.
No suspects have been identified and investigators have not released a potential motive in the killing.
