81°
Latest Weather Blog
Man falls from abandoned New Orleans building, dies Monday morning
NEW ORLEANS - Police are investigating the death of a man who fell from the Plaza Towers building in downtown New Orleans Monday morning.
The New Orleans Police Department confirmed a body was found in front of the 45-story building shortly before 9 a.m. Monday. Police are currently treating the death as unclassified.
First responders confirmed to WWL-TV that the man had fallen from the building.
The death comes less than 24 hours after New Orleans firefighters responded to a reported trash fire inside the building around 7 p.m. Sunday.
Trending News
Debris has reportedly been falling off the building recently. Joe Jaegar, the owner of the building, put the building up for sale in February.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Jacelyn Wheat's full Dancing for Big Buddy performance!
-
Photos: Four-alarm fire in New Orleans claims two homes, damages two others
-
One dead, one taken to hospital in critical condition after shooting on...
-
LSUPD alerting students about shooting near Nicholson Gateway apartments
-
Man allegedly watched former neighbors from outside their window, arrested for Peeping...
Sports Video
-
Offense-Defense ties 32-32 in LSU's Spring Game
-
Brian Kelly updates LSU quarterbacks successful spring
-
Naming contest announced for Baton Rouge's new hockey team - Details here
-
LSU excelling in multiple sports, competing for championships
-
LSU Gymnastics gets fourth place in NCAA Championship; Haleigh Bryant tied two...