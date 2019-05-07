Man facing stalking, other charges for showing up uninvited

BATON ROUGE - Authorities arrested a man accused of stalking a woman.

According to the arrest report, on November 30, 2018, Alvin Hatfield showed up at a residence on Osborne Avenue uninvited. Prior to his visit, Hatfield allegedly threatened the victim via phone calls and text messages.

On that day in November, Hatfield beat on the woman's door, but she wouldn't let him in. Law enforcement was called, but the suspect fled before they arrived.

Later in the day Hatfield came back to the residence and tried to force his way in. A witness parked outside the home saw Hatfield and feared for the victim and other people inside the home. Authorities say the witness fired one shot toward Hatfield. At that point, he left the scene.

Hatfield was charged with stalking, attempted crime, and unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.