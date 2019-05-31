Man facing rape charge for allegedly assaulting juvenile

BATON ROUGE- Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a man following a rape investigation.

On Thursday, authorities conducted an investigation that involved the rape of a female juvenile. According to the arrest report, Joel Rodriguez sexually assaulted the young girl.

While in custody, Rodriguez didn't consent to questioning and he asked for a lawyer.

At that point, detectives ended the interview. Rodriguez was charged with first-degree rape.