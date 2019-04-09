Man facing rape charge, accused of sexually assaulting juvenile

BATON ROUGE - Authorities have arrested a man accused of raping a young girl repeatedly over the course of a year.

According to the arrest report, on October 11, 2018 detectives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office began investigating the allegations after they were contacted by a caseworker in Colorado. The victim, who was 10 at the time the complaint was made, told a teacher in Colorado she had been raped by a man when she still lived in Louisiana.

During the course of the investigation, authorities determined that Brandon Boutin had sexually assaulted the victim multiple times a week for a year. According to the arrest report, the girl's family became suspicious of Boutin and moved the girl out of state.

Boutin was arrested and charged with first-degree rape.