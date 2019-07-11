92°
Latest Weather Blog
Man facing murder charge in Tickfaw armed robbery
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Authorities have arrested a man after a victim was killed in an apparent robbery earlier this year.
On Monday detectives with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office arrested 37-year-old Leslie Giddens for the May murder of 64-year-old Lucky Williams.
Authorities say the murder happened at a home on Meghans Loop in Tickfaw. Giddens was developed as a suspect early on in the investigation. According to a news release, he was linked to the murder through forensic evidence.
Robbery is believed to be the motive, authorities said.
Giddens, who was already in custody on a probation hold, was booked with one count of first-degree murder and armed robbery.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Broome discusses storm preparations in EBR ahead of severe weather
-
Residents in Central laying sandbags ahead of potential severe weather
-
EBR preps for possible tropical depression
-
Ascension Parish finalizes action plan amid severe weather threat
-
Sandbag stations busy throughout Livingston Parish Wednesday