Man facing murder charge in Tickfaw armed robbery

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Authorities have arrested a man after a victim was killed in an apparent robbery earlier this year.

On Monday detectives with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office arrested 37-year-old Leslie Giddens for the May murder of 64-year-old Lucky Williams.

Authorities say the murder happened at a home on Meghans Loop in Tickfaw. Giddens was developed as a suspect early on in the investigation. According to a news release, he was linked to the murder through forensic evidence.

Robbery is believed to be the motive, authorities said.

Giddens, who was already in custody on a probation hold, was booked with one count of first-degree murder and armed robbery.