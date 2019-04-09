Man facing murder, arson charges following fire

TERREBONNE PARISH - Authorities have arrested a man in connection with a vehicle fire that spread to multiple structures and resulted in one death.

David Mason was arrested Sunday on one count of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated arson, 16 counts of attempted second-degree murder, and one count of criminal conspiracy.

According to the Louisiana Fire Marshal's Office, just after 2:30 a.m. on March 31 the Houma Fire Department responded to a fire on Mahler Street. At the scene, firefighters found a single-family residence, a two-story garage apartment, and a vehicle on fire.

Two adults in the single-family structure were alerted to the fire by an alarm and were able to escape unharmed. A child in the downstairs unit of the garage apartment alerted an adult and both were able to evacuate.

The body of a 39-year-old Wayne Winter Jr. was found in the vicinity of the burning vehicle. Authorities say Winter lived in the upstairs unit of the garage apartment.

According to officials, Mason set Winter's vehicle on fire, which spread to the surrounding area.

The investigation is ongoing and additional arrest are expected.