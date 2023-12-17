53°
Latest Weather Blog
Man facing multiple charges of simple burglary
MORGAN CITY- Authorities are charging a man with nine counts of simple burglary for allegedly breaking into numerous vehicles.
Investigators began an investigation after several vehicle burglaries were reported from early January through Feb. 4. According to a release, 47-year-old Shawn Harding was arrested on Feb. 4 for two counts of simple burglary.
After further investigation, detectives executed a search warrant in the area of Mount Street that linked to Harding. Authorities found multiple items that were taken during recent burglaries. He was later linked to nine additional burglaries.
Trending News
Harding was transported from the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center and booked into Morgan City Jail.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge Ballet celebrates 30 years of Christmas classic, The Nutcracker
-
Donaldsonville council limits loud pile-driving work on weekends after 2 On Your...
-
New year may bring new state legislative district, potentially 'utter chaos'
-
Zachary schools asking parents to keep sick kids home as flu numbers...
-
New BRPD chief to face major challenges once selected