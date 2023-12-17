53°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man facing multiple charges of simple burglary

5 years 9 months 3 weeks ago Wednesday, February 21 2018 Feb 21, 2018 February 21, 2018 10:29 AM February 21, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

MORGAN CITY- Authorities are charging a man with nine counts of simple burglary for allegedly breaking into numerous vehicles.

Investigators began an investigation after several vehicle burglaries were reported from early January through Feb. 4. According to a release, 47-year-old Shawn Harding was arrested on Feb. 4 for two counts of simple burglary.

After further investigation, detectives executed a search warrant in the area of Mount Street that linked to Harding. Authorities found multiple items that were taken during recent burglaries. He was later linked to nine additional burglaries. 

Trending News

Harding was transported from the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center and booked into Morgan City Jail.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days