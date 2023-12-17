Man facing multiple charges of simple burglary

MORGAN CITY- Authorities are charging a man with nine counts of simple burglary for allegedly breaking into numerous vehicles.

Investigators began an investigation after several vehicle burglaries were reported from early January through Feb. 4. According to a release, 47-year-old Shawn Harding was arrested on Feb. 4 for two counts of simple burglary.

After further investigation, detectives executed a search warrant in the area of Mount Street that linked to Harding. Authorities found multiple items that were taken during recent burglaries. He was later linked to nine additional burglaries.

Harding was transported from the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center and booked into Morgan City Jail.