Man facing multiple charges in Keokuk St. drive-by shooting

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a man following a June drive-by shooting.

Around 1:45 a.m. on June 16, the victims were at a residence watching television when someone started banging on the front door. Due to the time, the victims were cautious.

One of the victims grabbed a gun and answered the door. At the door, the man noticed an acquaintance known as "Bull" was the one banging. Authorities discovered his real name was Jason Brown.

According to the arrest report, the victim stated it appeared that Brown had been drinking. He was upset that the victims' cars were partially parked on property owned by one of Brown's family members. The man at the door said the vehicles would be moved in the morning.

At that point, Brown became irate and went to his car to retrieve a rifle. That was when the man at the door fired several shots on Brown “in fear of his and his family's safety." Brown then fled the scene and the police were called.

Soon after law enforcement left, Brown and an unidentified person returned to the residence and fired several shots at the residence from a vehicle. The man then returned fire.

Brown was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated criminal damage to property, assault by drive-by shooting, and felon in possession of a firearm.