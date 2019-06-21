Man facing gun, drug charges after hit-and-run crash

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a man following a Wednesday crash near the interstate.

According to the arrest report, police were called to a hit-and-run crash on S. Sherwood Forest Boulevard near I-12. The suspect's vehicle was later located in the 11600 block of Sherwood Hollow Ct.

While in the parking lot, an officer noticed a man matching the description of the driver approach the vehicle. He was identified as Alfoanso Garner.

As the officer attempted to detain Garner, he "broke loose and took off running." During the pursuit, Garner fell down and officers were able to arrest him.

During a search, police found a silver pistol in Garner's pocket. Authorities also found a black bag which contained suspected marijuana and other drugs. There were also two bags of unknown crushed pink pills.

According to the arrest report, a bag of suspected heroin fell from Garner during the booking process.

Garner is facing multiple charges including hit-and-run, not having a driver's license, driving without insurance, resisting an officer, felon in possession of a firearm, and drug possession.