Man facing fourth DWI charge after Sunday arrest

CENTRAL- A man is facing his fourth DWI charge after he was found unconscious in a vehicle Sunday.

Authorities were called to an incident on Frenchtown Road in Central in reference to a vehicle blocking the roadway. According to the arrest report, when emergency personnel arrived at the scene, they found an unresponsive man inside.

The man was identified as Robert Wilkinson.

Firefighters with the Central Fire Department were able to wake Wilkinson. He was later questioned by authorities.

Arrest documents say Wilkinson's speech was slurred, his eyes were red and glassy, and he smelled of alcohol. During the booking process, authorities say Wilkinson fell asleep multiple times.

His charges include DWI, obstruction of public passage, and driving under suspension.