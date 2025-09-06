Man facing felony charges after inappropriate behavior with juvenile

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested 31-year-old Willie Franklin for the alleged sexual assault of a juvenile on two separate occasions.

According to the arrest report, the victim said she was in her bedroom when Franklin came in and touched her inappropriately. He then threatened to put the girl in the hospital and kill her a member of her family if she told anyone.

Franklin's recount of the incidents contradicted the victim's testimony.

He was arrested and charged with molestation of a juvenile and first-degree rape.