Man facing child porn charges arrested again in undercover child sex sting

Editor's note: The original version of this story stated Sousa's previous arrest happened in 2021. He was previously arrested in 2020.

BATON ROUGE - A man arrested on child porn charges last year was taken into custody again when multiple agencies ensnared him and another suspect in an undercover child sex investigation.

According to Louisiana State Police, Jaime Sousa, 26, of Ponchatoula and Dexter Schexnayder, 47, of Deridder were arrested Wednesday in East Baton Rouge Parish.

The agency said both were lured to the parish by undercover FBI agents posing as children on socials. After having separate conversations with agents on the internet, the two arranged to meet up with whom they thought was a juvenile with the intent of having sex.

Both were taken into custody after showing up at the designated meeting locations.

A State Police spokesperson also said Sousa had been arrested Jan. 24, 2020 and charged with 30 counts related to possession child pornography. Police added that Sousa was still wearing his court-ordered ankle monitor from his previous case when he showed up at the sting.

Both men were booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of indecent behavior with a juvenile, computer aided solicitation of a minor, and attempted felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile. The FBI, Homeland Security, Louisiana Attorney General’s Office, and the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office all assisted in the arrests.