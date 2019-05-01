Man facing charges for attacking woman inside apartment

BATON ROUGE - Authorities arrested a man accused of attacking a woman inside an apartment Tuesday.

The incident happened at an address on Cimmaron Drive. During the course of the investigation, deputies learned the victim and a man had gotten into an argument. The man was later identified as Albert Dillard.

According to the arrest report, Dillard allegedly grabbed the woman and slammed her into a wall. In an attempt to flee, the victim ran into an apartment.

Dillard followed the woman inside and continued the attack. At some point, Dillard backed the victim into a corner. Fearing for her safety, she armed herself with a coffee mug.

As Dillard approached the woman, she hit him in the face with the mug. Authorities say Dillard moved away, allowing the victim to escape.

Responding deputies noticed he had a laceration on his jaw which was still bleeding. As authorities tried to speak with Dillard about the incident, he became irate and starting yelling profanity at them.

Dillard was arrested and charged with simple battery and home invasion.