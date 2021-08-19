77°
Man facing charges after stealing police van from station
LOWESTOFT, England - Police in Europe have arrested a man accused of stealing a marked police van that was parked outside a station.
ABC News reports, 27-year-old Sean Warman has been charged with aggravated vehicle theft, dangerous driving, impersonating a police officer, and several other charges. Authorities say a Vauxhall police van was taken in Lowestoft, which is 160 miles northwest of London, Saturday evening.
Reports say, police received calls about a van driving erratically in the area. It was later found abandoned.
Warman is scheduled to appear in court Monday.
