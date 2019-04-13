76°
Man facing attempted murder, kidnapping charges after Baker incident
BAKER - Police have arrested a man accused of shooting at a woman and forcing her into a vehicle Saturday afternoon.
Around 3:39 p.m., officers with the Baker Police Department were called to a shots fired call on Barrington Drive. Authorities learned the suspect had fled the scene with a female victim. During the investigation, police located the suspect's vehicle on Highway 19.
The suspect was identified as Tyler Armstead.
Police arrested Armstead and charged him with attempted first-degree murder and kidnapping.
