Man facing attempted murder, kidnapping charges after Baker incident

BAKER - Police have arrested a man accused of shooting at a woman and forcing her into a vehicle Saturday afternoon.

Around 3:39 p.m., officers with the Baker Police Department were called to a shots fired call on Barrington Drive. Authorities learned the suspect had fled the scene with a female victim. During the investigation, police located the suspect's vehicle on Highway 19.

The suspect was identified as Tyler Armstead.

Police arrested Armstead and charged him with attempted first-degree murder and kidnapping.