Man facing attempted murder charge following Billops St. shooting

BATON ROUGE - A man is facing an attempted murder charge after firing a gun at a woman.

Police were dispatched to the 4200 block of Billops Street in reference to a shots fired call around 10:43 a.m. Wednesday. According to the arrest report, the victim arrived at the residence to confront a man who allegedly sent her inappropriate messages.

The man, identified as Issac Lang, told the victim to leave. As she was getting in her vehicle, Lang fired one shot hitting the victim's back window.

Lang was charged with attempted second-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.