Man facing attempted murder charge after victim shot multiple times off Plank Road

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a man accused of shooting a victim during an altercation Sunday night.

Around 7:45 p.m., authorities responded to an address on Oswego St. off Plank Road after an anonymous caller said someone had possibly been shot.

At the scene, authorities heard Sean Nixon and the victim arguing behind a wooden fence. Nixon was instructed to come out with his hands in the air.

According to the arrest report, Nixon complied and was taken into custody. The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his legs and one of his hands. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

While speaking with authorities, Nixon allegedly admitted to shooting the victim during an altercation.

Nixon was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder.