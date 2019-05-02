Man facing 500 counts of child pornography after images found on phone

LAKE CHARLES - Authorities have arrested a man accused of distributing child pornography.

Earlier this year, the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit was contacted by the Monroe FBI office and the Homeland Security Investigations office in Shreveport about a person uploading child pornography to a social media account. On April 30, authorities obtained search warrants for a residence in Franklin Parish and another in Jefferson Davis Parish.

As a result of the investigation, authorities arrested 32-year-old Robert Mier III in Lake Charles. After he was arrested, another search warrant was obtained for Mier's phone.

On his phone, authorities found images and videos of child sexual abuse. While being interviewed Mier allegedly confessed to possessing, downloading, and distributing videos of child sexual abuse in Franklin and Calcasieu parishes.

Mier was charged with 14 counts of distribution of child sexual abuse materials and 500 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles.