Man facing 50 counts of pornography involving juveniles

BATON ROUGE - Authorities have arrested a man after finding child pornography on his phone.

On Monday investigators with the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit and the FBI executed a search warrant at a residence on Hickory Knoll Ave. At the address, authorities spoke with Adam Walker.

According to the arrest report, Walker agreed to speak with agents and detectives. Walker allegedly admitted to viewing child pornography for "several years." While searching his phone authorities found at least 50 images of child pornography.

Walker was charged with 50 counts of pornography involving juveniles. Authorities say additional charges may be forthcoming.