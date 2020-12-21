67°
Man facing 50 counts of child pornography charges

58 minutes 9 seconds ago Monday, December 21 2020 Dec 21, 2020 December 21, 2020 1:53 PM December 21, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ TV
By: Trey Schmaltz

POINTE COUPEE - A 34-year-old from Fordoche was arrested on 50 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles, state law enforcement authorities announced Monday.

Trent Savoie, 34, was arrested, the State Attorney General said.  The charges are tied to illegal images a juvenile under 13-years-old.  

The arrest was a result of a joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Louisiana State Police and the Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office, investigators said.

