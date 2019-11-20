70°
Man faces murder trial for allegedly poisoning wife's cereal
DAVISON, Mich. (AP) - A Michigan man accused of killing his wife by spiking her cereal with heroin has been ordered to trial on a murder charge.
Judge Christopher Odette on Tuesday found enough evidence to send Jason Harris to trial after a multiday hearing. The medical examiner had classified Christina Ann-Thompson Harris' 2014 death as an accidental overdose. But investigators now believe she was poisoned at their home in Davison, 60 miles north of Detroit.
Jason Harris' co-workers said he had been looking for a hit man. David Groshong said Harris approached him for drugs so his wife "would go to sleep and quit nagging."
Harris has pleaded not guilty. A woman moved into his home two months after Christina's death. Harris also collected $120,000 in life insurance payments.
