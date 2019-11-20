76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man faces murder trial for allegedly poisoning wife's cereal

32 minutes 4 seconds ago Wednesday, November 20 2019 Nov 20, 2019 November 20, 2019 1:30 PM November 20, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WDIV
DAVISON, Mich. (AP) - A Michigan man accused of killing his wife by spiking her cereal with heroin has been ordered to trial on a murder charge.
  
Judge Christopher Odette on Tuesday found enough evidence to send Jason Harris to trial after a multiday hearing. The medical examiner had classified Christina Ann-Thompson Harris' 2014 death as an accidental overdose. But investigators now believe she was poisoned at their home in Davison, 60 miles north of Detroit.
  
Jason Harris' co-workers said he had been looking for a hit man. David Groshong said Harris approached him for drugs so his wife "would go to sleep and quit nagging."
  
Harris has pleaded not guilty. A woman moved into his home two months after Christina's death. Harris also collected $120,000 in life insurance payments.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days