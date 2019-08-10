94°
Man dies while trying to cut down tree
BATON ROUGE - Authorities say a tree service employee died after a tree he was working on fell on him Saturday morning.
According to the Advocate, EMS responded to a tree down around 10 a.m. on Governor Pleasant Drive. Paramedics learned that a tree fell on a man, killing him. He was pronounced dead on scene.
The East Baton Rouge Coroner's office was contacted.
This is a developing story.
