Man dies while trying to cut down tree

Source: The Advocate
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities say a tree service employee died after a tree he was working on fell on him Saturday morning. 

According to the Advocate, EMS responded to a tree down around 10 a.m. on Governor Pleasant Drive. Paramedics learned that a tree fell on a man, killing him. He was pronounced dead on scene.

The East Baton Rouge Coroner's office was contacted.

This is a developing story. 

