Man dies while attempting to extinguish Monday night house fire in Crowley

Photo: State Fire Marshal's Office

CROWLEY - Fire officials say a 70-year-old man is dead following a Monday night fire in Crowley.

Just after 8:45 p.m., the Crowley Fire Department responded to a fire in the 600 block of West 11th Street. A female occupant was able to escape the fire unharmed.

Authorities say a man's body was located in one of the home's bathrooms.

Investigators learned the pair were in one of the bedrooms when a noise led them to the living room. Once there, the two saw sparks coming from the window air conditioning unit.

The woman told authorities the man tried to extinguish the flames while she exited the house. Despite her urging him to exit with her, the man never emerged from the house.

Officials say the cause of the fire is undetermined, but an electrical malfunction hasn't been ruled out at this time.