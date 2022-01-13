Man dies trying to save dogs from house fire

Photo: Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal

ST. TAMMANY PARISH - A man died Wednesday after entering his burning home to save his dogs.

St. Tammany Fire District 3 responded to a house fire in Lacombe around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday. Firefighters say one occupant made it safely out of the home.

A second occupant reportedly escaped the building but reentered in an attempt to save his pet dogs, according to State Fire Marshal deputies.

His body was located and transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The man died the next day, deputies reported. The status of the dogs is currently unknown.

The victim's identity is under investigation by the Coroner's Office, but he is believed to be 60 years old.

Deputies discovered the fire began in the living room. The official cause of the fire remains undetermined, but fire investigators say they are "unable to rule out the possibility that it is home heating-related."