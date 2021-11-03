Man dies months after being shot in neighborhood off Scenic Hwy.

BATON ROUGE - A man who was shot over the summer died on Wednesday, more than three months after the shooting.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Jonathan Gray, 19, was shot around 11 p.m. July 20 on Curtis Avenue, just off Scenic Highway.

Police announced on Wednesday, Nov. 3 that Gray had died from injuries he sustained in that shooting.

Police have not identified any possible suspect nor a motive in the killing.