Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man dies in single vehicle crash

6 hours 26 minutes 40 seconds ago Sunday, August 08 2021 Aug 8, 2021 August 08, 2021 9:57 AM August 08, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Brevin Williams

PRIDE - A single vehicle crash left a Baker native dead Saturday night.

Landon Spears, 43, was driving northbound on LA Hwy 37 north of LA Hwy 409 when he exited the roadway and struck a tree for reasons still under investigation.

Spears was unrestrained at the time of the crash and pronounced deceased on the scene.

Investigators suspect Spears could have been driving while impaired. A toxicology sample was taken for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

