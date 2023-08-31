90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man dies in hospital after shooting along Juban Road

2 hours 15 minutes 52 seconds ago Thursday, August 31 2023 Aug 31, 2023 August 31, 2023 9:09 AM August 31, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON PARISH - A man injured in a shooting at the intersection of Juban and Brown Roads Wednesday later died from his injuries, deputies said.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, both the shooter and injured person were on the scene when police arrived around 5 p.m. Wednesday. The injured person, later identified by deputies as Joshua Stewart, 42, was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Deputies took the shooter into custody for questioning. 

Police say that details are limited and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 225-686-2241.

