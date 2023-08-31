Man dies in hospital after shooting along Juban Road

LIVINGSTON PARISH - A man injured in a shooting at the intersection of Juban and Brown Roads Wednesday later died from his injuries, deputies said.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, both the shooter and injured person were on the scene when police arrived around 5 p.m. Wednesday. The injured person, later identified by deputies as Joshua Stewart, 42, was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Deputies took the shooter into custody for questioning.

Police say that details are limited and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 225-686-2241.