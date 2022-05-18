89°
Man dies in hospital after police found him stabbed Tuesday
BATON ROUGE - Police are trying to piece together what happened after a man was found fatally stabbed Tuesday afternoon.
The Baton Rouge Police Department announced the death of the unidentified victim late Wednesday morning. The man, said to be 30 years old, was found in the area of Adams Avenue just west of I-110.
He was rushed to a hospital around 4 p.m. Tuesday and later died there. Police are withholding the victim's identity until family can be notified.
Investigators are still working to determine who killed him and why.
