91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man dies in early morning Pointe Coupee Parish crash

3 hours 20 minutes 45 seconds ago Monday, June 29 2020 Jun 29, 2020 June 29, 2020 9:45 AM June 29, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

VENTRESS - Louisiana State Police say a 66-year-old man died in a Pointe Coupee Parish crash early Monday morning.

According to troopers, Robert Major of Ventress was headed west on La Hwy 413 in a Toyota Tacoma when his vehicle swerved off-road and crashed into a utility pole before overturning.

Police say Major was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and his injuries were fatal.

As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from Major for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days