Man dies after Sunday shooting in Port Allen
PORT ALLEN - A man was shot multiple times and died in the hospital Sunday.
West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said 36-year-old Ernest Young was shot on Rev. Manuel Drive.
No more details were readily available.
If anyone has any information about this shooting, contact the sheriff’s office at (225) 382-5200.
