54°
Latest Weather Blog
Man dies after fatal crash on Old Hammond Hwy
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police have responded to a fatal crash on the 8200 block of Airline Hwy shortly before 10 p.m. Friday night.
According to BRPD, 25-year-old Trenton Trotter was killed as a result of the accident.
Police say Trotter was attempting to cross the roadway when he was struck by a 2007 GMC Yukon and then by another vehicle that were traveling south bound on Airline.
The investigation is on going.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Local manufacturer switching from Christmas lights to PPE
-
Baton Rouge first responders honor healthcare workers on frontlines of COVID-19 crisis
-
OLOL Children's Health requiring visitors and patients to wear masks amid COVID-19...
-
Neighborhood celebrates Good Friday, Easter with 'Stations of the Cross'
-
Virtual doctor visits up nearly 10,000 percent amid coronavirus pandemic