Man dies after fatal crash on Old Hammond Hwy

Saturday, April 11 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police have responded to a fatal crash on the 8200 block of Airline Hwy shortly before 10 p.m. Friday night.

According to BRPD, 25-year-old Trenton Trotter was killed as a result of the accident.

Police say Trotter was attempting to cross the roadway when he was struck by a 2007 GMC Yukon and then by another vehicle that were traveling south bound on Airline.

The investigation is on going.

