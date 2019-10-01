Man dies after falling out of bed of pick-up truck on St. Landry Parish highway

PRAIRIE RONDE - A man has died more than a week after he fell out of the back of a pick-up truck while riding along a highway.

The incident happened Sept. 21 on LA 103 in St. Landry Parish. State police say Frederick Freeman, 38, was riding in the bed of the truck when he fell out of the moving vehicle and hit the pavement.

Freeman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition where he eventually died Friday.

Investigators do not believe Freeman nor the driver were impaired at the time. Police said the driver committed no violations and has not been cited.

It's unclear what caused Freeman to fall out of the truck.

The investigation is ongoing.