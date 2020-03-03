77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man dies after drive-by shooting over the weekend

Tuesday, March 03 2020
BATON ROUGE - Police say a man shot while standing in the middle of a street Sunday night has died. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department announced Tuesday that Louis Cryer, 28, had died from his injuries sustained in the shooting. 

Investigators say Cryer was standing in Cambridge Street near Kaufman Street when an unknown gunman opened fire from a passing vehicle. Cryer was hit multiple times and rushed to a hospital where he later died.

Anyone with information on the killing is asked to contact police at 389-4869.

