Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man dies after crashing head-on into tractor-trailer in Livingston Parish

Friday, August 21 2020
By: WBRZ Staff

WATSON - A man died Friday morning after his vehicle ran head-on into an 18-wheeler in Livingston Parish. 

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on LA 63 near LA 1023 in Watson. According to Louisiana State Police, 49-year-old Charles Worley was driving his sedan northbound and crossed over into the opposing lane, hitting a tractor-trailer.

Worley was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and suffered serious injuries. He was taken to a hospital but ultimately died.

The truck driver survived the crash with minor injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

