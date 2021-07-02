86°
Man dies after being struck by vehicle on Airline Hwy.

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A man was killed Wednesday night after he was struck by a vehicle on Airline Highway.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday on Airline near N Foster Drive.

Police said the victim, 61-year-old Nathaniel Revish, was struck by a car heading northbound. It's unclear whether Revish was in the roadway or on the shoulder when he was hit. 

Revish died at the scene.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing. 

