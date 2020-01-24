Man dies after being found shot near school early Friday morning

BATON ROUGE - Police say a man found lying in a roadway with multiple gunshot wounds Friday morning has died.

According to BRPD, 39-year-old Julius Williams was found with multiple gunshot wounds on McCalop Street near Terrace Avenue around 4:30 a.m. The street runs between the I-10 overpass and McKinley Middle School.

Williams was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead later that same day.

There is no word on a possible motive or suspect in the shooting at this time.