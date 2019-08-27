Man dies after 19-hour standoff with police ends in gunfire

BATON ROUGE - The man at the center of a lengthy police standoff has died after exchanging gunfire with officers.

WBRZ has been following the situation since it first began around 4 p.m. Monday. The Baton Rouge Police Department had officers around the home on Sycamore Street trying to negotiate with the suspect throughout the night and early morning.

Police Chief Murphy Paul said in a news conference Tuesday that the situation stemmed from a suspected drug deal. When officers try to pull over the car involved, the driver fled and took refuge inside the home armed with a gun.

The situation persisted all night with the man firing shots at different intervals. The standoff came to an end shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday when police say the man stepped outside and shot at officers, prompting them to return fire.

The suspect was taken to an area hospital, where he died a short time later.

"They did everything in their power to end this peacefully," Chief Paul said. "It's unfortunate it ended this way."

Police said they are not identifying the man at this time.

Louisiana State Police has been contacted to investigate the shooting, as is common in any officer-involved shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.