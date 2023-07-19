97°
Latest Weather Blog
Man died in hospital hours after shooting on Cotton Street
BATON ROUGE - A man died in the hospital Wednesday hours after being shot along Cotton Street early Wednesday morning.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a 52-year-old man with a gunshot wound was picked up by an ambulance on Cotton Street near Thomas H. Delpit Drive around 1:20 a.m.
The man was taken to a hospital where he died later in the day. The man's name has not been released. Police said the suspect and motive are unknown at this time.
Trending News
Anyone with information about the shooting should call (225) 389-4869.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
La. legislature overrides veto of HB 648, bans gender-affirming procedures on children
-
City-Parish planning to build street through busy parking lots on College Drive
-
City-Parish planning to build street through busy parking lots on College Drive
-
Caretaker accused of swindling wealthy family enters not guilty pleas in court
-
After arrest in boyfriend's murder, woman allegedly confesses to killing another lover