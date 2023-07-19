Man died in hospital hours after shooting on Cotton Street

97°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Wednesday, July 19 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A man died in the hospital Wednesday hours after being shot along Cotton Street early Wednesday morning. 

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a 52-year-old man with a gunshot wound was picked up by an ambulance on Cotton Street near Thomas H. Delpit Drive around 1:20 a.m. 

The man was taken to a hospital where he died later in the day. The man's name has not been released. Police said the suspect and motive are unknown at this time. 

Anyone with information about the shooting should call (225) 389-4869.

