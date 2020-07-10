Man died from likely medical episode after security detail stopped him from running in traffic

BATON ROUGE - A man died from a medical episode near Navajo Street and Scenic Highway across from the Exxon Mobil Baton Rouge Chemical Plant Friday morning.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office confirmed that the deceased individual was male and said the cause and manner of his death will likely be known following an autopsy Monday.

Authorities told WBRZ the man was seen running in and out of traffic when a security detail of off-duty law enforcement at Exxon responded to the incident and called EMS.

They went on to say the man was detained on the side of the road awaiting transportation to the hospital when he suffered from some sort of medical episode.

At this time, the deceased man's identity has not been released.