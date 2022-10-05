Man determined to be habitual offender sentenced to 60 years

66°
6 years 11 months 1 week ago Wednesday, October 28 2015 Oct 28, 2015 October 28, 2015 7:03 AM October 28, 2015 in News
Source: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE- A Baton Rouge man with no less than 18 arrests and four felony convictions has been sentenced to 60 years in prison as habitual offender. 

The stiff sentence that 42-year-old Cornelius Wilson received from state District Judge Tony Marabella prompted prosecutor Dana Cummings to dismiss pending drug-related charges of racketeering, conspiracy and illegal possession of a firearm.
    
Wilson's prison term came on the heels of his May 29 conviction, his fourth felony conviction, on drug charges, including possession with intent to distribute cocaine and oxycodone.

