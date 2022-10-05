Man dealing drugs out of small BR church arrested after months-long investigation

BATON ROUGE - An investigation into an overdose death led narcotics detectives to a small church in Baton Rouge where one man was arrested Tuesday.

The narcotics division with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, along with the Central Police Department, was working an overdose death. A statement from a friend of the victim told officials the victim had purchased heroin and fentanyl from Hakeem Allen, 27.

Agents conducted a months-long investigation leading them to obtain search warrants for three locations, including the Salvation Ministry of Jesus Christ, a small church that operated out of a home on Paige Street. All three warrants were conducted Tuesday.

While investigators were conducting the search warrant at the ministry, Allen reportedly threw a Glock handgun with an extended magazine, 1.75 ounces of fentanyl, and .25 pounds of marijuana at the deputies while attempting to flee. He was soon brought into custody.

Among other drugs seized from the three search warrants, deputies found .5 pounds of fentanyl, 20 grams of methamphetamine, 29 grams of cocaine, 100 dosages of Suboxone, and 42 doses of Hydrocodone.

Additionally, deputies seized eight firearms and over $70,000.

Allen was booked on several drug-related charges. His bond has not yet been set.