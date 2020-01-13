Man dead, wife arrested after bizarre crash and home invasion in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office say one man is dead and his wife is in custody after a home invasion south of Livingston Sunday morning.

Officials say Kendal McCarroll and his wife Angel drove their car through the homeowner’s yard, got stuck, then for reasons unknown, Kendal forced his way into the home’s front door.

A family was inside at the time of the incident. Kendal left from inside the house when the homeowner confronted him. Kendal then got a shovel handle and broke the bathroom window from outside the house, which prompted the head of the household to shoot Kendal.

Kendal McCarroll was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Angel fled the scene but was later found and charged with principal to home invasion.

LPSO is still investigating.