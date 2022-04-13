75°
Latest Weather Blog
Man dead after vehicle bursts into flames, shuts down I-110 South
BATON ROUGE - A man died Wednesday after a vehicle crashed and burst into flames in the middle of a busy interstate Wednesday.
According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the driver's car hit the guardrail around near the North 22nd Street exit, flipped onto its side and then caught fire. The driver was trying to get out of the car, but deceased when first responders arrived.
Witnesses reported hearing what sounded like gunfire at the scene, though firefighters said the sounds were the tires on the car exploding.
The coroner's office was called to investigate the death.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man gets new A/C after long saga with home warranty company
-
CATS Board to decide on what ousted CEO will do now
-
Sleeping toddler killed by stray bullet during overnight shootout in BR neighborhood
-
Baton Rouge group trying to help victims of crime as children become...
-
At least one dead after vehicle bursts into flames, shuts down I-110...