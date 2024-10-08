78°
Man dead after tractor flips over while he was cutting grass in Sorrento near ditch
SORRENTO — A man is dead Tuesday after a tractor he was driving while cutting grass near a ditch flipped over in Sorrento.
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office deputies said that the man died after the tractor flipped over at the corner of Airline Highway and Pond Street.
The tractor flipped over on him while he was cutting grass around 10:30 a.m., deputies said.
